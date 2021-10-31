RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Short Interest Down 40.1% in October

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 128,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,438. The company has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.89. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. RYB Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RYB Education during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

