Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $538.69 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $538.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.70 million and the lowest is $522.46 million. Saia posted sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.57.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.64. The stock had a trading volume of 316,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,277. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $316.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average of $231.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

