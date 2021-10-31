Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $255.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. Saia has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $316.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

