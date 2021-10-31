Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €106.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.45 ($120.53).

SAN opened at €86.43 ($101.68) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €85.12 and a 200 day moving average of €86.19. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

