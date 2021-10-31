Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Given Buy Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:SNYNF traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.81. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $112.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.70.
About Sanofi
