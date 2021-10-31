Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Stock Holdings Raised by Caxton Corp

Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the quarter. Savara accounts for 6.9% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Caxton Corp owned 5.23% of Savara worth $10,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Savara by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay bought 66,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 933,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,357.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160 in the last ninety days. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.16 on Friday. Savara Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

