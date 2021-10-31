Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Update

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 298.0 days.
Shares of STECF remained flat at $$19.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00. Scatec ASA has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00.
About Scatec ASA
