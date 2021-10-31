Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $259.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.45. Schindler has a 1-year low of $258.70 and a 1-year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

