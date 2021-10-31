Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schlumberger is the largest oilfield services player, with a presence in every energy market across the globe. Being the leading provider of technology for complex oilfields, it is better positioned to take up new offshore projects in international markets. The significant improvement in oil price is aiding the company’s overall business. It anticipates completing this year with robust momentum and projects continued growth in the fourth quarter. However, its massive long-term debt of $14,370 million at third quarter-end, with a debt to capitalization of almost 53%, is concerning. Its Production Systems segment is being affected by reduced sales from midstream production systems. Also, decreased contributions related to Digital & Integration from Europe/CIS/Africa can hamper its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

