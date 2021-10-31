Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.13-$2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 893,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

