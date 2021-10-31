Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth $160,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $140.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.44.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

