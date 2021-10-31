Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after buying an additional 154,082 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after buying an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $159.56 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

