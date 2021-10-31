Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 161.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 413.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI opened at $70.11 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

