Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. CX Institutional grew its position in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.