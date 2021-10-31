Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 459.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 497,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mogo were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after buying an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter worth $15,833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 193,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $5.49 on Friday. Mogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $386.39 million, a P/E ratio of 274.64 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. Mogo had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOGO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

