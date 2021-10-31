Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,678,000 after acquiring an additional 564,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after acquiring an additional 551,690 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

