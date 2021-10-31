Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Raised to GBX 3,930

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,930 ($51.35) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,430 ($44.81) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,675 ($48.01) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,742.50 ($48.90).

Get Schroders alerts:

LON SDR opened at GBX 3,620 ($47.30) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,675.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,616.49. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,592 ($33.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.12).

In other news, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, with a total value of £304.80 ($398.22).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.