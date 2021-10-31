Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scout24 AG (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 628.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF remained flat at $$72.90 during midday trading on Friday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

