Secure Pad One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,328.00 (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Secure Pad coin can now be bought for $6.28 or 0.00010080 BTC on popular exchanges. Secure Pad has a total market cap of $847,211.72 and $12,328.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secure Pad has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00069248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00097113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,227.23 or 0.99912173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.39 or 0.06983386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00023119 BTC.

About Secure Pad

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,946 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Buying and Selling Secure Pad

