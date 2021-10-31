Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives $3.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SENS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after buying an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 369.0% in the 1st quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 7,380,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after buying an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after buying an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 5,120,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,942,760. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

