Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) Short Interest Update

Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 226,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,000. Sera Prognostics makes up about 11.1% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned about 8.25% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Shares of SERA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,172. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. Sera Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SERA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.