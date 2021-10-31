Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

SCI opened at $68.49 on Friday. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,952.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

