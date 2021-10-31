ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $640.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $703.33.

Shares of NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.42. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $698.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 15.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 7.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

