ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $716.00 at UBS Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $650.00 to $716.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $703.33.

NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 830.68, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $573.42. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $698.43.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

