Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A Invacare -6.05% -10.50% -3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00

Invacare has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.06%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer and Invacare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $1.64 billion 4.71 $294.17 million N/A N/A Invacare $850.69 million 0.20 -$28.28 million ($0.63) -7.84

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Invacare.

Summary

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer beats Invacare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. It offers vascular and non-vascular access infusion devices, infusion sets, syringes, puncture needles, and specialized single-use clinical collection kits; wound healing dressings, wound sutures, and wound cleaning and nonvascular catheter supporting extracorporeal devices; and blood collection, storage, separation, and sterilization equipment. The company also provides prefilled syringes and pre-filled flush syringes; blood collection and blood glucose testing devices; and general anesthesia consumables, local anesthesia consumables, anesthesia auxiliary consumables, ICU equipment, and open and minimally invasive surgical equipment. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of orthopedic products; tumor and blood vessel interventional instruments; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; industrial automatic equipment and parts; molds; hemo-dialysis equipment; and type I, type II, and type III medical devices. Further, the company is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; wholesale of type I medical devices, surgical devices, and other disposal medical products; and provision of asset management and enterprise consulting services, as well as logistics and storage services. The company offers its products under the Jierui, Wego Ortho, Yahua, Bangde, and Hai Xing brands. The company also export its products. It serves hospitals, blood stations, and other medical units; and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

