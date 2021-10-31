SharedStake (SGT) Trading 48.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. SharedStake has a total market capitalization of $22,650.01 and approximately $13,752.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SharedStake has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00074328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00107537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,402.20 or 0.99730799 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,181.02 or 0.06903334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00022627 BTC.

SharedStake Coin Profile

SharedStake was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

