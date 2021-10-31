Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $28.47. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 939 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

