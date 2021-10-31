Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.71.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

