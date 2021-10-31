Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS SHZHY traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 64,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.70. Shenzhou International Group has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $26.71.
About Shenzhou International Group
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.