Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685,474 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Shift4 Payments worth $53,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $144,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 2.35. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

