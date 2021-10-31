Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%.

SHBI stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

