Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.15%.
SHBI stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.80%.
Shore Bancshares Company Profile
Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.
