Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Shore Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,885.85 ($24.64).

TPK opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.16) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,815.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 25.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

