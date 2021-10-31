Short Interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Rises By 41.3%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,100 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 677,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.76. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.