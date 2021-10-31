Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Decreases By 48.0%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the September 30th total of 76,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMPX. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,316,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

