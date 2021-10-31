Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Rises By 45.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AMXEF opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.