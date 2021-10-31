Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 30.6%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.3 days.
Shares of ASOMF opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $65.95.
ASOS Company Profile
