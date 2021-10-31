Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Drops By 30.6%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 30th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.3 days.

Shares of ASOMF opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. ASOS has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $65.95.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

