Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Decreases By 63.9%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 275,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BAESF opened at $7.63 on Friday. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

