Short Interest in Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Increases By 137.3%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the September 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,356.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $20.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BYLOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Big Yellow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

