Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Drops By 50.8%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 70.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 20.68 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of 14.01 and a 52 week high of 21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 20.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

