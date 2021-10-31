Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Expands By 40.5%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cargotec in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

CYJBF stock remained flat at $$60.33 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.13. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $60.33.

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

