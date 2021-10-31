Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Grows By 73.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 996,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CLM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,839. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $13.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.95%.

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 262.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

