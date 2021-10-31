Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Rises By 140.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,700 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,337.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $21.47 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

