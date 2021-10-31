Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Rises By 140.0%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,700 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,337.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $21.47 on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90.
About Dai-ichi Life
Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.