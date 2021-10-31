Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Drops By 65.5%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 111.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter.

FTXD stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

