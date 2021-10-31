Short Interest in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Expands By 161.0%

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the first quarter worth $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gulf Resources by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Shares of GURE opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $54.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.50. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.