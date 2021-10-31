Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 63.1%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS opened at $94.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

