Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Grows By 104.3%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 883,800 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the September 30th total of 432,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ESGD opened at $80.95 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $723,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 354.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period.

