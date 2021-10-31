Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 38.6%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $32,352,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $17,471,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,638,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 2,994.7% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 910,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,004,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMACA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 104,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

