Short Interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Decreases By 31.6%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of LGV stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.97. 32,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,906. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGV. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 249,990 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

