Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Grows By 69.0%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the September 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of MQBKY traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.85. 7,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.65. Macquarie Group has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $151.13.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.