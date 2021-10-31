Short Interest in Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Decreases By 53.7%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Marui Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 4,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.81 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

