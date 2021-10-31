Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Expands By 88.3%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Metallis Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
About Metallis Resources
Recommended Story: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.