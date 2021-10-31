Short Interest in Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Expands By 88.3%

Metallis Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 88.3% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Metallis Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,629. Metallis Resources has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

